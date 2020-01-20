Is The Young and the Restless actress Camryn Grimes married?

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

On The Young and the Restless, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is in a happy and loving relationship with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). They are doing the long-distance thing now, thanks to Tessa going on tour, but their relationship is still going.

The more in love Mariah becomes with Tessa, fans can’t help but ask about Camryn Grimes’ marital status in real life. Speculation regarding her sexuality ran rampant when Mariah first got involved with Tess on the CBS soap opera.

Camryn used Twitter to set the record straight about her sexuality. The actress also stated that if she were gay, Camryn would shout it from the rooftops. She also showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community. The tweet appears to have been in response to a hater whose tweet has since been deleted.

Other than her social media announcement that she is not gay, there is not much known about Camryn’s love life. If she has a significant other, Camryn has gone to great lengths to keep his identity private. Her social media account only features posts of Camryn by herself or with her costars.

The actress loves to showcase those she works with at the CBS soap opera, as well as current storylines. It is not only her love life that Camryn doesn’t share on social media, but she also doesn’t share her friendships.

There are hardly any posts of her with her girl squad, which includes General Hospital alum Haley Erin. The two ladies even did an interview with Soap Opera Digest about their close bond.

Fans want to know if Camryn Grimes is married. The answer to that is only she, and probably those in her inner circle, know the answer to that question. Perhaps at some point, Camryn will open up about her love life.

She grew up in Hollywood, making her aware of how precious privacy can be when a person is in the public eye. Her mom is actress Heather Grimes, her father is actor and producer Preston Lee, and her uncle is actor Scott Grimes.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on NBC.