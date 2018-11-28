Is Summer Newman leaving Y&R? Hunter King’s Young and the Restless character up in the air

After a stunning reveal yesterday, The Young and the Restless fans are now wondering if Summer Newman (Hunter King) is leaving the CBS sudser for greener pastures.

In an action packed day, Summer made the rounds, checking in with her loved ones, shocking some and being shocked by one in particular.

Grandma Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) summoned the blond firestorm and dropped the bomb that grandpa Victor (Eric Braeden) simply must have her run the Newman Enterprises operation in Dubai. Because Summer has so much experience in the corporate world. Jiminy crickets.

Blond Summer frets. Wise Nikki tells her it’s a golden opportunity but Summer begs for a bit more time before making such a huge decision.

That scamp runs to Kyle (Michael Mealor) to tell him the bad (good?) news and he practically begs her to leave town and him. He has Lola (Sasha Calle) now, so don’t let the door hit your bum on the way out, sistah!

Oh, be careful what you wish for Kyle! Mr. Goodtime will get a shocker of his own when Lola later tells him whoa on the whole sex thing, she’s still a virgin!

Next stop for Summer is mom Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) office. When her vixenly spawn says she may leave town, Phyllis assumes it’s because her mini-me had revenge sex with mom’s boyfriend. Nope!

Summer tells Phyllis that grandpa Vic made her an offer she isn’t sure she should refuse. And that’s when the hellfire hits. Red’s eyes bulge, her lips part, and she declares Summer will work for Victor over her dead body or epithets to that effect.

So, is Hunter King, who took a brief hiatus from Y&R recently so that she could work on her nighttime series, Life in Pieces, leaving the show? There’s no word from the actress or the show regarding her status, so stay tuned. Is the writing on the wall or this plot twist a case of much ado about nothing?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and on PopTV in the evening.