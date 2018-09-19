Is Steve leaving Days of our Lives?

Days of our Lives fans are hoping against hope that Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) returns for good to his sweetness, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Salem. Sadly, that is very unlikely.

This summer multiple media outlets reported on the back and forth contract talks between Nichols and NBC’s daytime sudser. At the end of June, Nichols addressed the topic in a heartfelt message on his Instagram and the verdict was far from certain.

But in the end, Nichols and the show did not come to an agreement and the legendary actor has filmed his last scenes as the iconic Days of Our Lives character Patch.

Just days ago Patch was arrested off camera on trumped up charges, leading Kayla and fans to cry foul. It’s clear that Nichols has left DOOL, but will we see Patch one last time?

That remains to be seen. This week Roman (Josh Taylor) assured Kayla that the ISA is doing all they can to secure Patch’s release. She did not sound hopeful about the prospect!

Nichols debuted on Days of our Lives in June 1985 and stayed until October 1990. He came on board as a friend of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), a fellow Merchant Marine. In fact, it was Bo who dealt the injury to Steve’s eye, in a fight over a woman!

Stephen Nichols reappeared on Days of our Lives from June 2006 to February 2009, and he returned again in August 2015.

While away from DOOL, Nichols starred on ABC’s General Hospital as Stefan Cassadine, and he appeared in recent years as Tucker McCall on CBS’s The Young and The Restless.

Nichols’ primetime credits are extensive and include L.A. Law, Melrose Place, The Nanny, Matlock, Crash, Sisters, She Spies, In The Heat of the Night, 2000 Malibu Road, Diagnosis Murder, Empty Nest, Second Chances, and Around the World in 80 Days.

In 1988, Nichols was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role. Currently, he and wife Lisa live in Los Angeles.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.