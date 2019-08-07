Is Stefan leaving Days of our Lives?

Days of our Lives fans have got to be wondering about the fate of Stefan (Brandon Barash) after he was caught red-handed with a smoking gun, so to speak. The gun wasn’t still smoking, but smoked was Ted Laurent (Gilles Marini) beneath his designer-clad feet.

It wasn’t a good look when Eli (Archey Lamon) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) burst into Ted’s place and saw the gobsmacked Stefan standing over a very bloodied Ted on the floor.

Of course, we know that the evil little vixen Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and her “brother-husband” Tony (Thaao Penghlis) were responsible. Tony fired the deadly shot as the two men struggled over the gun, and later, Kristen dumped his lifeless body back in his room.

But the coppers don’t know that, and Stefan has a bad enough reputation that he is collared for the crime.

This doesn’t bode well for his future. Even less lovely is how the new Mrs. Stefan DiMera is conducting herself. Gabi (Camila Banus) has the power she craves after marrying Stefan for convenience. Now that he’s in jail, she has no reason to get him out.

Add to that the fact that she told Brady (Eric Martsolf) that her marriage was a sham and she has no feelings for Stefan. If that’s true, Stefan might as well make himself comfy at the Salem PD.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that by the end of the week Gabi is a hot mess trying to decide what to do about Stefan.

Will she love him or leave him? That is anyone’s guess, but in the meantime, there is a very real possibility that Stefan’s time in Salem is about to become curtailed.

On a side note, did you catch Ted’s demise? Marini played it to the hilt, squeezing out one prolonged and agonizing ooh and ahh to the point we swore he had nine lives. Alas, Ted is really dead, at least for now!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.