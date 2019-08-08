Is Sasha leaving General Hospital?

General Hospital has been filled with plenty of mysteries brought about by returning characters. Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Michael (Chad Duell) were vacationing when they crossed the path of Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck). Now, viewers are wondering if the young woman will survive her brush with the deadly woman.

Cassandra is fixated on Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). She has used Nina (Cynthia Watros) to get his attention in the past, and now, she is hitting her where it’ll hurt the most. Sasha is being passed off as Nina’s daughter, even though both Valentin and Liesl (Kathleen Gati) know she isn’t really who she says she is. In a bid to win Nina back, he paid Sasha to pretend to be his lover’s daughter.

Nina is invested in Sasha as her daughter. Everything is about her and helping her while she is residing in Port Charles. Now that Sasha is paired with Michael, things appeared to be going well. She had decided to remain in town and pursue the budding romance. That is precisely why Michael took her to Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) island.

Now, Sasha is incredibly sick and has been admitted to General Hospital. She passed out at Crimson and Nina rushed her to get help. As she is being checked over, there have been some hints that things look serious. Some viewers are wondering if this will lead to the character’s exit from Port Charles.

As of now, there is no indication that Sofia Mattsson is leaving General Hospital. She hasn’t shared any information about different projects. Given that she is being paired with Michael, it isn’t likely that she will be a casualty just yet. The Cassandra Pierce storyline is just beginning and if Sasha dies, so does some of the story.

While it doesn’t look like Sasha is leaving General Hospital, the truth about her parentage could be exposed. If she is sick enough to need something from a close family member, everything could change. Valentin doesn’t want to have the truth exposed and he will go to great lengths to ensure that Sasha’s secret is kept.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.