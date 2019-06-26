Is Pam leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Pam (Alley Mills) is in the crosshairs of a killer. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has taken out one victim in his quest to win Hope (Annika Noelle), and keep the baby switch secret. Is victim number two on the horizon?

Things are looking scary for the Lemon Bar Lady now that several people know she was one of the last people to see Emma (Nia Sioux) alive. In case you missed it, Emma self-righteously confronted big bad Thomas about his knowledge of Hope’s presumed dead baby, and the next thing you know, he ran her off the road in a fit of epic rage. Even better was the demonic glint in his eye as he stood high above the smoldering wreckage, pleased with himself!

A thirst like that is unquenchable. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) knows that Thomas was arguing with Emma as she walked to her car, and when she found out that Pam overheard their argument, she implored her to remember what these two were fighting about. Maybe there’s a hypnosis session in the near future?

Brooke has suspicions about Thomas and his mental stability, and with her daughter’s life on the line, it’s likely she will nag Pam until she incriminates Thomas. If and when this happens, poor Pam becomes expendable and possibly collateral damage just like Emma.

Pam hasn’t been in a front-burner story for a long time. Although she was recently about to be married, she abruptly called it off. At the time she was invested in wrangling Quinn (Rena Sofer) away from Eric (John McCook), but that whole plot seems to have gone the way of the dinos.

And so here we are, waiting on the edge of our seats for crazy Thomas to act out again. It seems like it’s just a matter of time, but will it be Pam who pays the price?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.