Is Mia really pregnant on the Young and the Restless? Who is the baby daddy?

27th March 2019 12:30 PM ET

Ever since snarky, sneaky Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) declared that she was pregnant on The Young and the Restless, fans have wondered how genuine she’s being. Um, can one be a little bit pregnant?

There are two baby daddies in play, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Arturo (Jason Canela). Or are there? Who’s to say there isn’t a third hottie in play?

It would serve Rey right to discover that while he was cheating on Mia and on his badge, that one of his fellow cops impregnated his thirsty wife. She’s so hot to trot that she’s now cheated on Rey with his brother for a second time, all the while proclaiming her undying love for him. So many crazy antics take place at the GCPD, it would not be a stretch to imagine slinky Mia going there to look for Rey and hooking up with the night clerk instead!

Ok, so it makes more sense that Arturo or Rey, and not a plainclothes officer, is Mia’s baby daddy. But hey, this is a soap and anything is possible!

Besides, we still don’t know if Mia is pregnant or not. In the beginning, she showed Rey a fake pregnancy test which he bought hook, line, and sinker. So gullible for a police detective!

Yet, she stopped herself from drinking beer soon after. At the moment we have a cliffhanger on our hands — is she or isn’t she?

Yesterday, she dropped a bomb on Rey saying she and Arturo had sex behind his back, leading him to ask whose baby she’s carrying, to which she responded, “Don’t pretend you care,” before taking her leave.

Adding to the suspense is that fact that Jason Canela just announced that he is exiting the show. Does this mean that Mia is really pregnant and he’s the sperm donor?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.