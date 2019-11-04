Is Lola pregnant on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless fans who are wondering if Theo (Tyler Johnson) will come between Kola might want to ponder another possibility. Is a baby about to bring them together?

The clues are piling up that Lola (Sasha Calle) could soon drop a bombshell on Kyle (Michael Mealor), the news that she is pregnant.

She recently had a nauseous episode in which Abby (Melissa Ordway) asked if her prize chef was pregnant. Lola asserted that the couple was not in the baby planning stage.

Yet, later she took a home pregnancy test. The test was negative, and both Lola and Kyle were relieved, yet they wondered what may have been. Might they become parents after all?

There are three things that may point to Lola being pregnant sooner rather than later. One, pregnancy tests are not always right!

Second, Theo is increasingly becoming a thorn in the couple’s side, threatening to break up the newlywed bliss that they are in the middle of.

Instead of shedding Theo from his life, Kyle now knows that Theo is Dina’s (Marla Adams) grandson, making them cousins.

Kyle is unhappy about the news, while Lola believes they should be fair and welcoming. Kyle yells at her in response and claims he is playing Lola for a fool. Ouch!

Third, November sweeps is a prime time for babies, divorces, and natural disasters that turn lives upside down. Thus, having a baby on the way and a cousin in the way would be terrific for ratings.

Time will tell if Lola is pregnant, but there is another reason that may be behind her stress and symptoms. She just underwent a liver transplant, and she may be on the precipice of danger—death is also another epic sweeps plot!

What will happen next with Lola?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.