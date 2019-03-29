Is Laura Wright pregnant in real life? General Hospital actress weighs in

29th March 2019 10:11 PM ET

General Hospital has written a storyline for Carly (Laura Wright) that has her pregnant with Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) child.

This came as quite a shock when it was revealed earlier this year. It has also put suspicion on Laura Wright’s private life with fans wondering if she is pregnant in real life too.

Over the last month or so, General Hospital fans have been questioning whether Laura Wright was pregnant being that the Carly pregnancy came out of nowhere.

She is currently in a relationship with Wes Ramsey who plays Peter August on the ABC soap as well.

Is Laura Wright pregnant?

The actress has stayed quiet until now. Laura Wright took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself alongside Wes Ramsey. She declared her love for her boyfriend and confirmed that she was not expecting in real life. Wright is most definitely not pregnant.

Laura Wright is in her late 40s and a pregnancy would be highly unlikely but not impossible.

Now that she has confirmed it is only Carly Corinthos who is expecting another child, General Hospital fans can relax and enjoy the storyline as it plays out.

What is next for Carly?

Well, as far as the pregnancy goes, it looks like Carly and Sonny will become parents once again.

They are currently raising Avery, the little girl he shares with Ava Jerome (Maura West). Aside from that, they have Michael (Chad Duell) who they raised together despite his biological dad being the deceased AJ Quartermaine (Sean Kanan).

Morgan (Bryan Craig) died tragically in a car bomb, though his body was never recovered. And finally, there is Josslyn (Eden McCoy) who is the daughter of Carly and Jax (Ingo Rademacher).

It looks like Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) death is coming.

This will affect Joss in a big way and she will need her parents. Jax is headed back to Port Charles and this is thought to be the reason why.

Carly will be there for her daughter, but will it cause extra stress during her already high-risk pregnancy?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.