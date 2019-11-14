Is Kim leaving General Hospital? Tamara Braun’s exit confirmed

General Hospital rumblings have been filled with the end being near for Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun). Things picked up in mid-October when it was revealed that she wrapped taping at the ABC soap, but nothing had been officially confirmed.

The storyline with Kim and Frankendrew (Roger Howarth) has taken a weird turn. They were supposed to leave town together following the judge’s ruling that he could live out his life as Drew despite being in Franco’s body.

There has been some outcry from Friz (Franco & Liz) fans about what will happen next. Liz (Rebecca Herbst) isn’t ready to let her husband go, but Kim is determined to hang on to whatever piece of Oscar (Garren Stitt) is left.

Unfortunately, this has caused the writers to have to make a choice.

According to ABC Soaps in Depth, Tamara Braun confirmed that she was done at General Hospital. While her final airdate has not been revealed, speculation is that it could be as early as next week.

General Hospital tapes four to six weeks in advance and given that the news leaked back in October, the timing is right.

November sweeps have been good to General Hospital viewers with the return of Brad Maule as Tony Jones, Brook Lynn Ashton slated to return next week, and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) back in the fold.

Watching Kim Nero exit will add to the already heightened drama that has been brewing for months.

Tamara Braun’s exit was inevitable and the writing was most definitely on the wall. Seeing her return was amazing for General Hospital fans who remember her as Carly Corinthos from 2001-2005.

She showcased her amazing acting chops with the storyline she was given, one that tore out the hearts of viewers who watched as a mother grieved her young son’s death.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.