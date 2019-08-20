Is Gabi leaving Days of our Lives?

After seeing an impeccably dressed and coiffed Gabi (Camila Banus) get whacked over the head on Days of our Lives, fans have got to be wondering if Gabi leaving town. Would she leave her baby as well as her newly won place at the head of DiMera Enterprises?

All of this came about after Gabi unmasked Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) ripping off both her Nicole (Arianne Zucker) mask and wig. The indignity of it all!

Well, chances are that if Gabi’s leaving she’ll have company since her new hubby Stefan (Brandon Barash) was whacked as well.

If Gabi leaves town, she’ll leave smug. Before getting knocked out the mouthy vixen got a few words of wisdom in, telling Kristen what a witch she is in regards to Eric (Greg Vaughan). Kristen retaliated by yelling about Stabi’s love match being as fake as her mask.

These two went at it a bit more before a sculpture came down on Gabi’s head leaving her sprawled out on the floor. Poor Stefan is a day late and a dollar short.

Although he comes upon the crazy scene he manages to get the upper hand for a second. Alas, his head too comes into contact with the ugly sculpture and Kristen now has two bodies on the floor. What her next move will be is anyone’s guess.

Let’s face it, it’s unlikely that Gabi is leaving the canvas. What is more likely is that she and Stefan will languish about in the tunnels for a bit, just as Ted (Gilles Marini) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) did.

Wait a minute, Ted did end up dead.

Will the same thing happen to Gabi?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.