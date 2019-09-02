Is Fenmore Baldwin headed back to The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless fans haven’t seen Fenmore Baldwin (Zach Tinker) in some time, but that could all be about to change. According to Adam (Mark Grossman), he’s getting up to no good and this has his hapless parents desperate to find and save him.

Of course, some of it has to do with the fact that Adam plans to use Fen’s shenanigans against his parents as blackmail.

The character of Fen has never really gone anywhere, and the character has never been on the canvas long enough to merit a lot of attention.

Tinker debuted as Fen in November 2018. At that time, he announced he was quitting law school to be a singer. His parents were not thrilled.

Devon (Bryton James) thought he had some pipes, but he proved himself to be too distracted by the ladies to put in the time needed to hit the big time.

Fen tried to move in on Lola (Sasha Calle) even though Kyle (Michael Mealor) was there first. These two are now married, so a return by Fen could further rock the boat since they are quite the mismatch.

Earlier this year, Devon sent Fen out in the world to hone his chops and we haven’t seen him since.

Prior to his latest appearance, Fen was last seen in 2015 at which time he left for college, but not before developing a drug problem that appeared to be under control.

It appears the tide has turned once again as Adam shocked Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) with a pic of their son dealing drugs, which would get Fen time in prison.

Is it possible that Fen is headed back to Genoa City? It would be one way for his parents to keep an eye on him, even though he’s a grown man.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.