Is Elena leaving The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless fans may be saying goodbye to yet another character if Elena (Brytni Sarpy) doesn’t return from her spur of the moment trip to see an ailing Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown).

It wouldn’t be all that surprising given the turn of her storyline. She was initially brought on as Jett’s caretaker, and he has since left the canvas. Ana (Loren Lott) has also left town, and she, too, was a part of their plot. Ana is Devon’s sister and Jett’s daughter. At this point, there is no indication that either Ana or Jett will return to Genoa City.

It looked like Elena would spark with Devon, and they did for a hot minute until his look-alike wife entered the picture, and Elena began spending more time with Nate (Sean Dominic).

Perhaps the writing is on the wall? If Amanda (Mishael Morgan) remains (and there’s no reason to believe she won’t), then a Damanda pairing is the obvious conclusion.

It strains credulity to think that the show would bring back Morgan and not have her in Devon’s orbit. Of course, they may take some time to “reunite,” but there’s no way they would both be onscreen and not be with each other eventually.

Elena and Devon discuss her options after learning that Jett may have cancer. Devon offers to foot the bill for her travel, something he may not be able to do since he’s now been stripped of his billionaire boy’s club membership. Of course, he’s still reeling from learning that Cane (Daniel Goddard) is the heir to the Chancellor fortune. It will take a while for this bombshell to sink in.

Meanwhile, Elena suggests he talk to Lily (Christel Khalil) to sort his thoughts out. Along with Morgan, Khalil is returning to Y&R, while Goddard is leaving. If Sarpy is leaving, too, it may take a scorecard to keep track of all the changes!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.