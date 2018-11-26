Is Devon leaving the Young and the Restless? This week’s Y&R spoilers revealed!

The Young and the Restless fans can look forward to an epic November sweeps week by the looks of the show’s latest trailer tease. Promising that, “Boundaries will be set, boundaries will be crossed, and will his behavior spiral out of control,” viewers are sure to be left shaken and stirred!

For starters, The Mustache is back! Victor (Eric Braeden) is back (online at least) but is he large and in charge? Not according to Nick (Joshua Morrow) who immediately puts daddy dearest in check. It’s only a matter of time before Victor returns to Genoa City to tell his spawn where to stick it.

Just when you thought Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) (which do you prefer, Kola or Lyle?) were heating the tamales up, someone puts the brakes on with a bang!

And what in the world is Devon (Bryton James) about to do that brings his world crashing down? He seemed to be taking his wife Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) demise in stride. Then again, last week he blew his loved ones off to get his party on with a bunch of his minions. Of course, Thanksgiving in jail isn’t the brightest of scenarios, but still. His family was counting on him making the trek to whatever new prison Lily (Christel Khalil) is in this week.

Explosive show spoilers reveal what he’s really up to: a psychedelic grab bag of assorted bobby dazzler drugs and pills!

Things take a turn for the ugly when not one but two concerned peeps confront the mourning man. Will the suddenly shady guy turn his act around, or hightail it out of town before Nate (Brooks Darnell) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) can do anything about it? Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.