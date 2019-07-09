Is Christine leaving The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless fans have an epic bombshell coming their way as they are set to learn that one of the longest-running characters could be on the way out! Who is the character that makes a very drastic decision about their future? In fact, it is an actor that fans have seen grow up on the show, and many will remember her by her childhood nickname, Cricket.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) announces on today’s episode that she is resigning as Genoa City D.A. Everyone is speechless, and no one except her husband saw this coming. It was out of left field.

Her bombshell news comes at a difficult time for her, as she and her department have been involved in an ongoing lawsuit with Victor (Eric Braeden). Today’s the day that the piper must be paid, and it will be in the form of a check made out to Victor with a lot of zeros on it!

She takes the mic and first announces the news that Victor will be paid rather than her department going through a trial with him. In effect, Victor has won once again.

Victor is pleased, but it’s not like he needs the money! He no doubt enjoys seeing Christine squirm and having to admit publicly that she was wrong.

But wait, there’s more!

Christine has more news that is sure to make Victor’s day and year. She abruptly announces that she is resigning from her position. While Paul (Doug Davidson) knew of her decision, the rest have been left stunned.

Does this mean that Christine is leaving Y&R? It seems that all she’s done most of her life is work, work, work. What in the world would Christine do after leaving her job as D.A.? Does her announcement mean that she’s also leaving town?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.