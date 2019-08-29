Is Chloe leaving The Young and the Restless?

She just came back, but could Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) be leaving Genoa City already? It doesn’t look good for the brunette, seeing as how a gum-chewing Billy (Jason Thompson) is racing a car at her full speed!

Chloe was laying low until her sympathy got the best of her. Billy and Chloe’s young daughter Delia was killed in a horrible car accident years ago, with Adam (Mark Grossman) behind the wheel.

Fast forward to the present day, and both Adam and Chloe have returned to Genoa City from the dead, although neither was deceased.

Billy is having a very hard time seeing Adam again, and each time reminds him of the loss of his beautiful daughter. Adam was not trying to kill Delia, and he appears to have shown remorse for this awful event.

Still, Billy cannot forgive and forget, nor move on, and he secretly summons Adam to the exact spot in the road where Delia’s life was taken.

Except that it wasn’t Billy in one sense of the word, as it appears he is now a DID alter. This version of Billy is hell-bent on making Adam pay for his sins.

How does Chloe get in the middle of this? She feels for Billy and wants to help him. She knows exactly how he feels since she continues to mourn, too.

Once Adam arrives on the scene, Billy appears behind the wheel, gunning for his enemy. It would seem that he believes in an eye for an eye.

Adam is in the crosshairs as Billy races toward him, but at the last second, someone pushes the cad out of the way, making herself a possible victim.

Yep, it’s Chloe. Billy frantically swerves to avoid hitting her. But is he too late?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.