Is Carly on General Hospital pregnant in real life?

General Hospital fans saw a lot of Carly (Laura Wright) on yesterday’s episode, in more ways than one. This has got the online rumor mill in high drive asking if the actress is pregnant in real life.

As far as we know, no. One look at her social media reveals a very slim and trim knockout enjoying life to the fullest. There are tons of pics of Wright with her real-life partner, fellow General Hospital star Wes Ramsey who plays Peter.

Laura Wright has also spoken out about not being pregnant as well. She commented when the rumors first began as the new storyline was introduced.

In reel-life however, Carly looks very pregnant because she is, with Sonny’s Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) child.

The couple recently learned that their unborn baby has spina bifida, and this condition will be something they will no doubt educate themselves on as time progresses.

In the meantime, both characters are very busy with the particulars of their personal lives, including their mutual connection to mysterious Dev (Ashton Arbab).

Jason (Steve Burton) caught him trying to steal money from a purse at the Metro Court just before Carly arrived with news that the newbie now has a job working in the kitchen. Oh boy, he’ll also have easy access to the cash register no doubt!

They discuss him and Carly remarks he’s captured Sonny’s heart. So much so that the boy has been given a new identity, that of Sonny’s fake cousin. But knowing what he knows, and Jason’s radar is highly accurate, he wonders if the boy can handle the pressure of lying for years.

Later Jason scolds the stranger for what he was about to do, and he denies any ill intention. Still, Jason has warned Sonny that it’s not wise to have Dev living with him and Carly.

Could the very pregnant Carly Corinthos possibly be in danger from the Turkish teen?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.