Is Carly going to die on General Hospital? Is Laura Wright leaving?

General Hospital writers have put Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) in a precarious situation. She recently told Sonny (Maurice Benard) that she was pregnant, and now, she is locked inside Ryan Chamberlain’s (Jon Lindstrom) trunk.

Carly Corinthos has always been a strong woman, but will she be able to overcome all that has happened to her while pregnant?

Will Ryan or Ava kill Carly as the end draws near?

In a new promo for General Hospital, Ava (Maura West) discovers Carly in the trunk of what she believes is Kevin’s (Jon Lindstrom) car. She looks like she is still alive, but will she remain that way?

Ava has a grudge against Carly because of the Avery situation. She could easily end her life while she is in that position in the trunk. Tied up and helpless is not something Carly is used to, and now, there is much more at stake than just her own life.

Is Laura Wright moving on from General Hospital?

There is a lot of speculation about whether Laura Wright will be leaving General Hospital. As of now, it looks like she will remain in the role indefinitely. She has talked about how much she loves the character and after the amount of time she has spent making it hers, seeing anyone else playing it wouldn’t do.

Laura Wright has done a great job in the role of Carly Corinthos and viewers are looking forward to seeing what happens with the pregnancy. It was a curveball thrown into the show, something no one believed was actually coming.

With Jason (Steve Burton) looking for Carly, he may once again become her knight in shining armor. He is privy to the pregnancy, which makes finding her all the more important.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.