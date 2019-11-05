Is Brad leaving General Hospital?

On General Hospital, the sands in the hourglass are fast falling for Brad (Parry Shen). Things are getting ugly between him and too many people to be safe. Does this mean bad Brad is leaving General Hospital?

He is if his father-in-law, Julian (William deVry) has anything to say about it. Julian is going all out to get rid of Brad and keep him away from Lucas (Ryan Carnes), and his tactics so far have been incredibly dirty. Isn’t it ironic that Brad recently begged the mobster to take out Obrecht (Kathleen Gati)? That time Julian’s conscience got the better of him, but now he may have Brad in his sights. After all, does a leopard ever change its spots?

If Brad does indeed leave, Brucas fans will no doubt be dismayed. Is there any other option now that Lucas believes that Brad is cheating on him?

Is was a brutal and ugly scene in which Lucas found a picture of a naked man on Brad’s phone. Julian paid someone to send it, and when Brad insisted it was sent to him by mistake, Julian sent a naughty text indicating that Brad was lying.

Complicating matters, Brad’s partner in crime, Obrecht, then texted the low down lab tech wanting another unsavory favor regarding the “Gilmore Girl,” a hilarious reference to his switching DNA tests for Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). When Lucas demanded to see the phone, Brad refused and left in tears.

The worst of Brad’s night was still to come when Julian pushed him against a wall and demanded he leaves Port Charles, stat. Poor Brad, he didn’t get it at first when Julian told him he was behind the nasty texts.

Will he be smart enough to heed the mobster’s warning and make himself scarce?

Be sure to tune in and find out what Brad does next!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.