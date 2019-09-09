Is Billy Miller leaving General Hospital? Drew goes missing as plane wreckage found

Billy Miller leaving General Hospital was a shock to fans. There had been reports of the possibility of his departure early in the summer, but it wasn’t confirmed until the end of July. Miller’s rep shared a statement from him on Twitter revealing that he had finished taping at General Hospital.

As far as send-offs go, Billy Miller’s departure was insulting to fans. He went off to Afghanistan to return money that Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) stole. There was also a mission to find Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) and bring him back to Port Charles. Drew was hoping that he could reverse the memory transfer on Franco (Roger Howarth), and life would return to normal.

Currently, we are stuck with Frankendrew with the real Drew nowhere to be found. In fact, he is missing altogether.

This is the way that General Hospital chose to write out Billy Miller. His plane simply vanished, however, he did manage to get Andre back to Port Charles. None of this makes sense, especially because they have someone else literally playing Drew.

Frankendrew wants to leave Port Charles and build a life with Kim (Tamara Braun). He remembers their love affair from back in California and his feelings for her are still there. She is vulnerable following the loss of Oscar (Garren Stitt) and she will likely run into Frankendrew’s arms and never look back.

Where the General Hospital writers are headed is anyone’s guess. Billy Miller leaving General Hospital was a big deal. The way things played out wasn’t satisfactory to viewers who wanted at least a proper send-off.

Unfortunately, where this missing plane story is going is unclear. Could Drew return at some point? It certainly leaves the door open but whether Billy Miller would return to General Hospital remains to be seen.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.