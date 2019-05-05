How to watch the 46th Daytime Emmy Awards live-stream

It’s that time of year again soap fans, the Daytime Emmy Awards are just a few hours away! And although the show will not be broadcast on a major network like General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless are, there are still ways for you to catch all of the soapalicious action.
If you’d like to watch the Daytime Emmys, we have all the ways in which you can do so for free!
Where can you watch the Daytime Emmys?
This year marks the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony and it will be available via live-stream on the following outlets — Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
You can also catch the fun ceremony live on Knekt TV network, which is available on Apple TV, Roku, iOS and Android devices. If you choose this route, you will first have to download the Knekt TV app on your Amazon device.
The show begins at 8/7c so be sure to allow plenty of time to get situated after choosing which live-stream you want to watch.
Who are the hosts of this year’s Daytime Emmy show?
We’re glad you asked! Sheryl Underwood and Mario Lopez have been tapped for the honors, and the event is being held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Burbank, California.
But wait, there’s more! General Hospital’s Carolyn Hennesy (Diane Miller) will be on hand to conduct live interviews from the red carpet and be present to interview stars backstage after their wins.
For those keeping track, CBS’ The Young and the Restless tops the field with 21 nominations, but General Hospital is close behind with 20 nominations, and Days of Our Lives has 19 nominations. Rounding out the pack, The Bold and the Beautiful has 13 nominations.
If you haven’t filled out your brackets yet, here’s a rundown of the nominees:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
BEST ACTOR
Maurice Benard, (Sonny Corinthos), General Hospital
Peter Bergman, (Jack Abbott), The Young and the Restless
Tyler Christopher, (Stefan DiMera), Days of Our Lives
Billy Flynn, (Chad DiMera), Days of Our Lives
Jon Lindstrom, (Ryan/Kevin Collins), General Hospital
BEST ACTRESS
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, (Steffy Forrester), The Bold and the Beautiful
Marci Miller, (Abigail Deveraux DiMera), Days of Our Lives,
Heather Tom, (Katie Logan), The Bold and the Beautiful,
Maura West, (Ava Jerome), General Hospital
Laura Wright, (Carly Corinthos), General Hospital
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Max Gail, (Mike Corbin), General Hospital
Bryton James, (Devon Hamilton), The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf, (Brady Black), Days of Our Lives
Greg Rikaart, (Leo Stark), Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna, (Dante Falconeri), General Hospital
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kassie DePaiva, (Eve Donovan), Days of Our Lives
Linsey Godfrey, (Sarah Horton), Days of Our Lives
Martha Madison, (Belle Black), Days of Our Lives
Beth Maitland, (Traci Abbott), The Young and the Restless
Mishael Morgan, (Hilary Curtis), The Young and the Restless
Vernee Watson, (Stella Henry), General Hospital
BEST YOUNGER ACTOR
Lucas Adams, (Tripp Dalton), Days of Our Lives
William Lipton, (Cameron Webber), General Hospital
Kyler Pettis, (Theo Carver), Days of Our Lives
Garren Stitt, (Oscar Nero), General Hospital
Zach Tinker, (Fenmore Baldwin), The Young and the Restless
BEST YOUNGER ACTRESS
Hayley Erin (Kiki Jerome), General Hospital
Olivia Rose Keegan, (Claire Brady), Days of Our Lives
Victoria Konefal, (Ciara Brady), Days of Our Lives
Chloe Lanier, (Nelle Benson), General Hospital
Eden McCoy, (Josslyn Jacks), General Hospital
Be sure to tune in and find out if your favorites win the coveted award!