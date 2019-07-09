How old is Phyllis on the Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless fans caught an eyeful yesterday as Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) went for a jog looking a million bucks in a cut-out sports bra and yoga pants. To say she was the picture of fitness perfection would be a serious understatement.

As a result, admiring fans flocked online to find out just how old Phyllis is on The Young and the Restless. While we can’t tell you Red’s exact age, we can tell you that gorgeous Michelle Stafford is 53-years young. Really!

The Illinois native and Daytime Emmy Award winner is a mom of two and developed The Stafford Project, a comedy web series in 2013.

Michelle’s latest stint on The Young and the Restless comes after a turn playing Nina Reeves on ABC’s General Hospital.

Michelle came back to Genoa City June 17, taking over the role she originated in 1994 from Gina Tognoni.

Meanwhile, what is Red up to in reel-life? What is she not up to is the better question. She is a supreme pot-stirrer and appears bent on getting revenge on everyone in Genoa City named Adam (Mark Grossman), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Kevin (Greg Rikaart). In between, she will probably work to mend her fractured relationship with daughter Summer (Hunter King).

But also on her list is seeing that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) get her comeuppance. During her jog yesterday she harangued Paul (Doug Davidson) to prosecute her for past crimes. For his part, Paul was not impressed with Phyllis’ rants, but I’m pretty he sure he was very impressed her um, dedication to fitness!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.