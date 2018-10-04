General Hospital fans have been treated to a double dose of Monica Quartermaine in the past days and weeks as she’s been featured in two prominent plot points.

Can you believe that the talented and beautiful Leslie Charleson has been bringing Monica to life for 41 years as of August 16? She has a poignant post on her Facebook, noting the momentous occasion.

How old is Monica on General Hospital? Leslie Charleson was born February 22, 1945, making her 73 years young! We can surmise that Monica Quartermaine is in that same ballpark more or less, as she joined the staff at GH in 1977, and what a ride’s it’s been!

Through four decades, Monica has seen just about everything in her personal and professional life. She is a world-class surgeon, and now, Chief of Staff at GH.

She has been involved with some of the show’s most dashing men and suffered heartache along the way. Monica is a cancer survivor and the proud matriarch of the Quartermaine family.

Through it all, Monica has been a pillar of strength, the bedrock her family needs to maintain its balance.

In fact, Charleson has a fantastic montage of pics on her Instagram which depicts her storylines throughout the decades.

Fans both new and old will definitely want to check out these sentimental photos. All of the longtime cast members are there, from Jaclyn Zeman (Bobbie Spencer) to the love of her life, the late Alan Quartermaine (Stuart Damon). And Steve Burton fans (Jason Morgan Quartermaine) will find delightful pics from when Jason was still Jason, not yet Stone Cold!

Of course, prominent pics of her newest son, Drew (Billy Miller) are there as well. Monica’s latest turmoil involves her newfound son Drew and his newfound son, Oscar (Garren Stitt).

Will she be able to perform the impossible for Oscar? GH spoilers tease that Monica is determined to save Oscar’s life from being subsumed by a cancerous brain tumor. Will she succeed where the specialists have failed?

Fans who saw Monica tell Drew (Billy Miller) in no uncertain terms that she had cancer and survived, and that she will not let Oscar die, know that this lady can move mountains when she puts her mind to it.

Charleson is the longest-tenured cast member on General Hospital. She was has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series four times.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.