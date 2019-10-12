How old is Lucy Coe on General Hospital?

General Hospital fans know and love their soap history, so seeing a blast from the past is always a delight. In recent days we’ve been treated to just that as Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) has been flitting around Port Charles in a couple of roles.

This has prompted many fans to ask how old is Lucy Coe, given that Lynn Herring, the actress who plays her, looks as fantastic as the day she debuted in 1986! While Lucy doesn’t talk about her age, Herring was born in 1958 making her and presumably Lucy, 61-years young!

Lucy emerged from the shadows all those years ago as a mousy and mysterious librarian. Since then, she has gone on to rise to the top of Port Charles society. She has been involved with the most eligible men, including Tony Jones (Brad Maule), and is a savvy businesswoman.

She’s been seen recently in her role as a real estate agent working with Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin).

But, Lucy is also a woman with a modeling plan, and she has been hounding Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) to become the face of Deception. How deliciously ironic! Yesterday, Sasha and Michael (Chad Duell) were at Crimson when Lucy cornered the schemer and tried to wrangle an answer from her about being her model. Poor Sasha explains that while her face and mouth certainly are deceptive, she needs to take a hard pass this time around.

Neither her connection to Crimson nor Nina (Cynthia Watros) remains, so she has no cred as a model.

Not so fast says Lucy, who believes that there’s no such thing as bad publicity.

In her own frenetic but charming way, Lucy believes that she can exploit Sasha’s real-life deception and make them fabulously rich in the process. To her credit Sasha defers, not wanting to bring more pain and misery to Nina that she already has.

Lucy thinks that’s a bad idea and suggests visibility is a quicker way to gain redemption than invisibility.

Later, Lucy defends Sasha to Nina causing an epic outburst on the jilted mom’s part.

Leave it to Lucy to liven things up!

