How did Hilary die on The Young and the Restless: Should Lily be in prison for her tragic death?

On the Young and the Restless, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) died far too young, with the heartbreak complicated exponentially due to the fact that she was pregnant with Devon’s (Bryton James) baby at the time. Today fans learn whether or not Lily will be sent to prison for her death!

There’s no secret that Lily (Christel Khalil) hated her sister-in-law and she was behind the wheel when a truck hit the car she and Hilary were traveling in. A rage-filled Lily was yelling at Hilary, blaming her for the latest problem in their family’s life when she recklessly ran a red light!

In an instant lives were changed as Hilary took the brunt of the horrific impact. She was raced to the hospital still alive.

The joy was short-lived, however, as the doctor secretly told Devon that she had only days to live. The grief-stricken man kept the secret from everyone and arranged for them to be married in her hospital bed. Even “dying” Mishael Morgan managed to look her radiant and beautiful self!

The scenes were heartbreaking of course, as everyone rallied around Hevon to make the day as special as possible. The secret slowly leaked out however and even poor Hilary knew that, “I do,” could be her final words.

Hilary died in her husband’s arms, but not before they relived their special but short time together on earth. Fans were treated to some awesome, Emmy-worthy acting from Hevon. But in a sense the worst was yet to come when the huge fallout from Hilary’s death became known.

In fact Cane (Danial Goddard) urged those who knew the truth about Lily’s reckless driving to keep the red light running part under wraps. But the truth has a way of coming out and, when it did, it shattered Devon all over again, leading him to vow to fight for justice in order to avenge Hilary’s death.

Which brings us to today! After weeks of a hate-filled Devon spewing his anger at his sister, blaming her for Hilary’s demise, Lily is set to be sentenced for the death. Even knowing that she will leave behind two teens without a mom had no effect on Devon’s conscious and he delivered a blistering indictment of her in court.

But just as the judge acted to start deliberations, a repentant Devon had a change of heart and asked him to go easy on Lily!

In a case of too little too late, the judge sentenced Lily — to prison! Tune in today because you do not want to miss what happens next!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.