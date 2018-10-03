Hayley Erin leaving General Hospital for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists?

For General Hospital fans, the question on everyone’s mind is — will Hayley Erin be leaving General Hospital?

Hayley Erin has been on General Hospital since 2015. She’s now pulling double duty as Kiki on GH while working on Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

The Pretty Little Liars spinoff is now set to film 10 episodes, which has fans speculating whether the actress will stick with General Hospital as Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists debuts in May 2019.

One of Erin’s social media moves has fans speculating about her tenure on the ABC soap. The talented actress axed GH from her Twitter bio — Coincidence or not?

Hayley has indicated her desire to continue on both shows, but time will tell. Unfortunately, there is a precedent in this case. Ashley Benson, former Days of our Lives star, left daytime for prime time with her role on Pretty Little Liars.

If Erin does indeed depart, it will be interesting to see if the show recasts Kiki. At the moment, she and mom Ava (Maura West) are in the midst of a heated, pitched battle over Griffin (Matt Cohen), the object of their mutual desire.

The former priest and current doctor mucked up his relationship with Ava by having revenge sex with Kiki, and now, the mother and daughter have taken to insults and slap fests over the hunky guy. Ouch!

In addition, Kiki was recently involved in a very topical sexual harassment story. She won her sexual harassment suit against Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva), but the show could conceivably still get traction from that hot-button plot.

What do you think General Hospital fans? Is Erin on her way to a prime time career, with GH in her rearview mirror?

Stay tuned and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.