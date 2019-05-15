General Hospital’s Vernee Watson to star in fall series Bob Hearts Abishola

General Hospital’s Vernee Watson has just landed an exciting new gig that may or may not take her away from Port Charles.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Watson has been tapped to play Gloria in CBS’ new primetime series Bob Hearts Abishola. The series will debut this fall.

There is no word from Watson or General Hospital regarding her status as Aunt Stella, but here’s to hoping that the talented actress can juggle both roles!

The new comedy Bob Hearts Abishola has been described as a middle-aged love story between two very colorful characters. On the one hand, there is a Nigerian immigrant nurse and on the other, a sock salesman. The businessman from Detroit crushes on his nurse after having a heart attack, but will these two find a happily ever after? Fans of Watson will certainly want to tune in and see her in action!

Vernee Watson has won two Daytime Emmys for her work as Stella, the starchy character with a heart of gold. She won the 2019 event for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, and in 2018 for Outstanding Guest Performer In A Drama Series.

It would be a shame to see Stella exit the canvas now. Aunt Stella has been the boon and sometimes the bane for the Ashford family. Originally, she was a thorn in the side of nephew Curtis (Donnell Turner), objecting in low down ways to his romance with Jordan (Brianna Nicole Henry).

Since her scathing debut, Stella has slowly come around and fans have enjoyed her presence as a no-nonsense hospital social worker. Aside from being the matriarch of the Ashford clan, Stella has had a couple of flirtations to write home about. One was with her old flame from back in the day and the other was with Mike (Max Gail) who fans were hoping would turn out to be a life partner for her.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.