General Hospital’s Patricia Bethune wins Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer

It was a night of thrills and chills and in the end, General Hospital’s Patricia Bethune went home with a sweet memory -her first Daytime Emmy Award. She won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer for her portrayal of evil Nurse Mary Pat on the ABC sudser.

It was a well-deserved win as Patricia Bethune went the whole nine yards in her portrayal of a nasty Nurse Ratchet type who tormented her patients and took special delight in going after innocent Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) during her time at Ferncliff.

Bethune submitted an Emmy reel which showed her best work as the demented nurse, and the voters agreed!

Is there a chance that the character’s popularity and Bethune’s win will bring the nasty lady back to the screen? No chance of that as she is deader than a door nail. Well, as dead as one can get on soaps!

After Mary Pat ran her campaign of terror behind the institution walls, she ran afoul of equally mean Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom). Here she met her match, and when she tried to do him wrong, he showed her who’s the boss.

Poor Mary Pat was decapitated on Halloween, her head found in an apple-bobbing bin. Talk about bringing realism to the party! Of course, this type of minor head wound would be no problem for the writer’s to explain away if they wanted to!

As for Ryan, he is apparently roaming out there handless, so who’s to say these two didn’t meet up, are in cahoots, and will return for a soapalicious May Sweeps to remember?

Back to reality, the multi-talented Patricia Bethune has enjoyed an impressive career, including improv, stand-up and stage work.

The acting veteran is also a producer, writer, and director and her credits include Mad Men, True Blood, and The Open House.

Congratulations on your well-deserved win, Patricia!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.