General Hospital’s Kathleen Gati turned a two-day stint into nearly eight years as Liesl Obrecht

General Hospital star Kathleen Gati plays Liesl Obrecht so well that virtually no other actress could ever fill those shoes. From her talented singing voice to her wacky plans and devious nature, the character is someone viewers look forward to seeing.

Kathleen Gati talked to ABC Soaps In Depth about turning her two-day stint into a 7-year role. This summer, it will be eight years since Liesl Obrecht debuted on General Hospital. Fans can’t imagine Port Charles without her, even if she is being used less these days.

When will Kathleen Gati return as Liesl Obrecht?

Viewers haven’t seen her on-screen since Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) would-be wedding at Wyndemere. Things went south quickly, and there were no nuptials to be had once she revealed that she knew Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) was behind the Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) charade.

She hasn’t regularly been on for quite some time, but when she returns, it always puts her in the middle of the mess. Liesl knew about Sasha not being Nina’s daughter and she kept quiet. Things with Nina are rocky, but she still has Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and grandson James to keep her in Port Charles.

Also, it is a likely bet that Kathleen Gati will return as Liesl Obrecht for the Nurses Ball that coincides with May sweeps. The gala boasts plenty of drama and intrigue while the actors and their characters can showcase their talent.

Where else may you have seen Kathleen Gati?

Before joining General Hospital in 2012, Kathleen Gati had various credits under her belt. From movies to roles on television, she lent her talent to quite a few places. Gati appeared on both All My Children and The Young and the Restless, so she was no stranger to the world of soaps.

As far as TV goes, viewers may have spotted her in shows like ER, The Ghost Whisperer, and Arrow. Kathleen Gati has also been a part of several movies and has done voice-over work for video games over the years as well.

Hopefully, Liesl Obrecht will pop back into Port Charles as the drama of February sweeps is unfolding. She is the one who helped Nelle (Chloe Lanier) deliver Jonah and she knows about the baby swap. As the walls are closing in on the secret, will Liesl play a part in it?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.