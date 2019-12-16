General Hospital’s best and worst comings and goings of 2019

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital has been up and down throughout 2019. From recasts to characters being cut off and never discussed again, fans of the ABC soaps have seen a lot.

There have been plenty of comings and going, but these are the ones that have stood out among General Hospital fans.

Billy Miller

Saying goodbye to Billy Miller as Drew was both shocking and expected. Once General Hospital brought back Steve Burton to be Jason Morgan, and Miller was switched to Drew Cain, the writing was on the all.

Watching Oscar (Garren Stitt) die was brutal for fans as they watched Drew and Kim (Tamara Braun) grieve their son. General Hospital had so much potential to use Drew in various ways, including coupled with some of the single ladies of Port Charles, and yet, they killed him off during an off-screen plane crash.

Not only was the death insulting to fans who wanted to root for Drew, but not to have a remembrance for those who loved him in Port Charles was over the top. Adding that Franco (Roger Howarth) becoming Drew was completely unnecessary, especially with Billy Miller off the canvas.

Nina recast

The most buzz when it came to characters and actors on General Hospital came back in the spring. When it was announced that Michelle Stafford was exiting the role of Nina and heading back to The Young and the Restless as Phyllis, viewers lost their minds.

Rumblings had been happening for weeks after the initial news was revealed. Who would be replacing Michelle Stafford in the role she originated? Would the NuNina be able to handle all of the critiquing that would come with taking a role like this on?

In April, it was announced that Cynthia Watros had been hired to replace Michelle Stafford. While initially she wasn’t welcomed with open arms, many viewers have warmed up to her. The performance delivered when she found out the truth about Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) not being her daughter was on point. Now, she is teaming up with Ava (Maura West) to take down the Cassadine men.

Kendra Lennon

The addition of Kendra (Michelle Argyris) was weird. She appeared almost out of nowhere and was connected to Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin).

Writing her as Kiefer’s sister was a bit of a stretch, especially for General Hospital fans who remember the storyline with him abusing Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth). A sister wasn’t mentioned back then, and to add her now was a bit confusing.

While trying to avenge her brother, Kendra was killed before she could run over Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Her run on General Hospital was pointless and short-lived.

Griffin Munro

Losing Griffin (Matt Cohen) was sad for some viewers. His emotional connection to Port Charles was one many wanted to see expand. After losing Kiki (Hayley Erin) in 2018, things were never the same for him.

He left without being killed off, allowing him to return. Griffin arrived in Port Charles to consult on Lucas’ (Ryan Carnes) condition. While on General Hospital, he visited with Ava and Anna (Finola Hughes). He also brought mention of Claudette (Bree Williamson), who he was involved with back in the day.

Griffin will be leaving town again, but his short return may have opened the door for more interesting plots in the future.

Tracy Quartermaine

While she hasn’t made her onscreen debut, Tracy Quartermaine is headed back to Port Charles. Jane Elliot is bringing her iconic character back to General Hospital after leaving almost two years ago.

Her arrival is highly anticipated, especially with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) being back in town as well. There is some hope that Luke (Anthony Geary) will eventually pop back into town now that his lady love has come home.

Nikolas Cassadine

Finally, Nikolas Cassadine returned to Port Charles. After years of speculation surrounding a return, Marcus Coloma debuted in the role. General Hospital fans were disappointed that Tyler Christopher did not reprise the role, but given the troubles he has faced this year, it is a good idea that he didn’t return.

Now, Nikolas is scurrying around Port Charles trying to oust Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Several people know he is alive, but when will Laura (Genie Francis) be let in on the secret? What about Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel)?

Jax

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) came back to Port Charles with Hayden (Rebecca Budig). It was assumed they were romantically linked, but that was not the case. Both returned because of Nikolas, and now, Jax is putting some roots down in Port Charles.

He is going to cause some issues for Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard), leaving some CarJax fans hopeful for a reunion.

2019 has been a year of changes and returns for the General Hospital cast. While all may not have been necessary, each instance added to the passion of the viewers either hating or loving their soap at any given moment.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.