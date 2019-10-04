General Hospital: Will Bryan Craig return as Morgan Corinthos since Grand Hotel was canceled?

Grand Hotel was canceled after one season. The sad news means Bryan Craig is free to return to General Hospital as Morgan Corinthos.

Fans of the ABC soap opera have been hoping Bryan would return to General Hospital since the day he left. Morgan’s body was never found, so it is possible he is still alive.

Bryan was passionate about his role on Grand Hotel. The actor was an advocate for the summer show to receive a second season order. In the weeks leading up to the finale, he praised everyone involved with the ABC show.

Those who follow Bryan on social media know he was proud to be part of Grand Hotel and play the role of Javier Mendoza. It was a character he had hoped to play for quite a while. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old now finds himself unemployed.

The actor has yet to comment on the cancelation of Grand Hotel. Last week, Bryan shared a post that talked about making lemonade out of lemons.

It was before the news Grand Hotel would not be renewed was announced. However, those on the show might have known longer than the public regarding the cancelation.

Bryan has made two brief returns to General Hospital since he left. He has also stayed busy since he stopped playing Morgan. Along with Grand Hotel, the actor has appeared in the TV series Valor, as well as films like American Fighter and The Ride.

Life has been quite busy for Bryan since he left daytime television. While it is good news for him, it is not such good news for fans who want to see Bryan back in Port Charles. The odds of him returning as Morgan are slim.

There is always the chance Bryan Craig will return to General Hospital in a ghost or dream sequence as Morgan. Fans, though, should not expect to see him back on the canvas full time.

Grand Hotel has been canceled, but Bryan has already proven he is in demand. It looks like the only way Sonny and Carly’s son will resurface in Port Charles permanently is with a new face.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.