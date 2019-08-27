General Hospital: Will Bobbie and Scott marry?

Hot on the heels of CarSon’s vow renewal ceremony, and Mike Corbin’s (Max Gail) affirmation with Yvonne (Janet Hubert), there could be another hook up on the horizon among Port Charles royalty.

You know what they say, the third time’s the charm! A little birdie told me there’s a good chance that a former couple from the past will come to their senses and do right by each other. After all, Scott (Kin Shriner) did recently ask Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) to marry him, what are the odds he will do so again?

The writing on the wall is too hard to ignore this time around folks. First, Bobbie and Scott have a history that’s survived the ages, not to mention Laura Spencer (Genie Francis)!

Bobbie was recently diagnosed with diabetes, news that took her by surprise. Surely she will need a strong shoulder to lean on if her disease progresses.

Not long after that, Scott impulsively proposed to her. It may not have been the most genuine thing he’s ever done, but I doubt he would have done so if he has zero feelings for his way back in the day ex.

Perhaps the most potent sign of all that these two could finally make a love match, she caught Carly’s (Laura Wright) beautiful bouquet!

Why shouldn’t these mature adults spend the rest of their years enjoying each other’s comfort and companionship? He could use Bobbie’s strong presence as he grapples with Franco’s (Roger Howarth) puzzling, irksome transformation.

It would be wonderful for the show to honor its past by tying up loose ends and bring to the forefront a couple who represent the best of GH.

Bobbie and Scott are survivors of their shady pasts. He’s a lawyer, she’s a nurse, with families they care and are concerned about. What a lovely way to come full circle and honor the past by showcasing these characters getting it right and finally getting a happily ever after.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.