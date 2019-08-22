General Hospital: Where will Dev fit in Port Charles?

General Hospital fans have enjoyed a plethora of remarkable scenes and storylines over the years, and the soap is usually at the forefront of daytime storytelling that stands the test of time. GH can lay claim to superstar cameos from Elizabeth Taylor, creating the first soap super couple, Luke and Laura, and groundbreaking plots such as Robin and Stone’s HIV/AIDS story.

They’ve invested a lot in the character of Dev played by Ashton Arbab. So much so that he was brought back from a Turkish slum after just a few brief scenes where he was helping Sonny (Maurice Benard).

All of a sudden he pops back up in Port Charles and Sonny feels beholden to him for helping to find Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) while in Turkey.

Sonny bent over backward to create a new identity for him all while giving him a job, letting him live in his house, and even ignoring that he took his speed boat for a whirl.

With all of this investment in situating the character suddenly, and with a core family, shouldn’t there be more progress in his storyline by now?

We don’t know much about him, except conflicting dribs and drabs of info. We know he’s a thief, yet Sonny trusts him. We know he is conversant with the great names in literature because he promised his mom to value his education.

Yesterday, he was caught up in a scandalous accusation of stealing money while working at Sonny’s warehouse. Turns out the supervisor stole it and blamed Dev because he’s lazy and accidentally drops coffee bags on the floor. What was the point of this latest isolated bit of info about Dev?

After all of the trouble to bring him on board, this fan would like to see him more often, with a clear path to a plot. Is his purpose to be a love interest for Joss (Eden McCoy), a mysterious stranger who endangers Sonny’s family, or just another clumsy teenager working an after school job?

Let us know before we lose interest. Dev has tons of potential, it would be a shame to lose such a multifaceted character before he has a chance to jell.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.