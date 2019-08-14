General Hospital: What’s hot and and what’s not in Port Charles

It’s August sweeps so things are expected to be a bit over the top on soaps right about now. Still, that doesn’t mean everything taking place on General Hospital is hot and sizzling.

Some things are incendiary but some things aren’t, like Kim (Tamara Braun) and Julian (William deVry) deciding to move away without telling anyone!

Grieving sister Ava (Maura West) had to find out from a for sale sign on Charlie’s, while Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) found out at the last minute her boss is bailing. Rude!

Kind of tepid is the Franco-is-Drew switcheroo. In his first full day as “Drew,” Franco (Roger Howarth) acted more like Forrest Gump at boot camp. He yes-ma’am’ed poor Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) into stunned silence and you could iron pants on his back. Of course, this means that there is a reason for sleazy Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) to stick around as he is one of the only people Frew will remember. Oh boy!

Fan chatter is mixed on Psychic #2, Chelsea (Jen Ray). I like her apoplectic proclamations, which so far have been spot on. After a talk with Laura (Genie Francis), it appears the goofy medium has now referenced presumed-dead Nikolas Cassadine twice. Hint, hint, wink, wink.

Is Stella leaving Port Charles behind for a meet-up with a ninth cousin, 40 times removed whom she’s never met and found via an ancestry kit? Sadly it appears so. The canvas will be a little dimmer without her bright energy, but it was joyful to see the character clapping and jumping up and down at the prospect of a fresh start in a new place.

After this week, the relationship between Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) will either grow closer or break. Once Nina discovers that she’s been lied to for months about being a mom, Sasha will get a red-hot tongue whipping or the coldest shoulder possible.

