General Hospital: What will November sweeps bring?

General Hospital fans can expect a spectacular November sweeps month to kick off this week, but what in the world will happen during the rest of the month? While there is a broad outline of events to come, the details are scarce. That’s why a bit of speculation is called for!

We’re not guaranteeing that any of these scenarios will come true, but who’s to say they won’t?

If we were taking bets on happy couples, our money is firmly on Friz.

That’s because explosive show spoilers reveal that Franco (Roger Howarth) will soon get a glimpse into the past which bodes well for his future.

We know that Kim (Tamara Braun) won’t be around to recoup any magical moments with Frew since she’s leaving the show. For many fans, they are sorry to see her go, but not sorry the tangled storyline has come to an end.

It’s only a matter of time before Friz is back together, but unfortunately, all will not be smooth sailing. Liz (Rebecca Herbst) still has to scrub the image of Franco and Kim kissing from her mind, and Franco will have a boatload of trauma to process after his ordeal.

We predict that Brucas will also be in for a wild ride. Couples therapy was a great first step to resolving their issues, but there’s an elephant in the room waiting to trample their future. When the truth about their baby emerges, this union goes down the tubes.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) figures out who Kendra is and turns the tables, but unpredictable Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) shows her contrary side by siding with Keifer’s sister!

In a very controversial, and purely speculative move, Finn (Michael Easton) elects to stay with Anna (Finola Hughes) and they raise Violet together when Hayden (Rebecca Budig) is hauled off to jail for her latest scheme. Fanna forever!

