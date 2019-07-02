General Hospital video spoiler reveals that epic fireworks explode this week!

Things are heating up on General Hospital as the Fourth of July inches ever closer. The explosive new spoiler video teases that fireworks aren’t the only things set to explode in Port Charles this week as the holiday nears.

Hot-headed detective Chase (Josh Swickard) is under the strain of arresting his sweet, mild-mannered girlfriend Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). Neither one is taking her incarceration well and Chase turns to his composed brother Finn (Michael Easton) for a reality check. Maybe he should talk to Roxy the therapy iguana, too!

He may be bruised, but he’s far from down and out, and this week, shady Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) makes an urgent call for help. He tells the person on the other end that he knows where his son is. Ethics never stopped the con man, and he has a purloined sample of baby Wiley’s DNA, courtesy of a sloppy Brad (Parry Shen). Brad is such a basket case that when the whole sordid truth finally erupts, there will be no rock big enough for him to crawl under.

Of course, fans know that Shiloh will be shocked when the DNA does not show him to be the father. Unbeknownst to him, his actual child sadly died soon after birth. Brad has been masquerading Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Michael’s (Chad Duell) baby as the one who passed.

Hold onto your hats, fans, a wrong is about to be righted! All those years ago, Scott (Kin Shriner) and Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) were the couple that could never quite make it work. Will all that change now that she’s been diagnosed with a serious medical ailment?

Scott asks the ravishing redhead to marry him, and the look on her face is priceless. Is she in shock, aghast, disgusted, or ready to cry tears of joy?

General Hospital Promo: Fireworks Week "Bobbie Spencer… will you marry me?" 💍#GH Posted by General Hospital on Monday, July 1, 2019

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.