General Hospital star Wes Ramsey to release second book of poetry

General Hospital fans know him as con artist Peter August, but Wes Ramsey is the polar opposite of his malevolent, ultra-secretive alter ego. At the end of the month, Ramsey will release his second book of poetry, titled Into the Black, revealing another facet of his creative artistry.

On his website, the talented thespian reveals that he has been, “an actor & poet since childhood,” and describes himself as, “a poetic dreamer & passionate storyteller.”

His first volume of poetry, Salt & Sand was released in 2014 and is no longer available for purchase. However, fans can look forward to the release of his second volume on October 31, available exclusively on his website.

Into the Black was written between 2002 and 2017 and is a “raw look inside the journey between life’s struggles & the beauty of the gift within those struggles that make us who we are. It is an intimate glimpse into the heart and mind of an artist who has endured.”

The Kentucky native was born October 6, 1977, the second of three boys. He discovered his love for acting as a pre-teen, and in the mid-’90s, he was accepted into the Juilliard School in New York City where he earned a BFA in 2000.

Soon after, Wes Ramsey debuted on CBS’s Guiding Light and his credits include several indie films as well as appearances on Pretty Little Liars, Grey’s Anatomy, Castle, and Charmed.

He currently resides in Los Angeles.

While Ramsey has the world on a string, Peter August is about to fall off the ledge into the abyss.

In the coming days, his world could be rocked by revelations that he has been in cahoots with Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin), causing his romance with Maxi (Kirsten Storms) to implode.

We know what happens at the end of the month for the very talented Wes Ramsey, but what happens next for his devious alter ego?

