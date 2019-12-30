General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn is headed down the aisle

Nancy Lee Grahn has exciting news. The General Hospital star is getting married!

Her private life has remained mostly private over the years. Nancy Lee Grahn hasn’t put her relationships in the spotlight and has never been married. She does have one daughter, Kate, who she often dotes on. Aside from that and the talks about her mother and siblings, Grahn has been tight-lipped.

Following Christmas, the General Hospital star shard a photo of herself with her soon-to-be husband. They were in Oregon for the holidays and Grahn shared a photo where the pair created their first kiss.

The two have been seeing one another for a little while. Nancy Lee Grahn shared a video of him in her guest house jamming out. She dubbed him her live-in boyfriend back in April. Since then, the two have gotten engaged and will be walking down the aisle soon.

Because Nancy Lee Grahn is so private, she has never revealed the name of the man she loves. She has only referred to him by using pet names, adding mystery to their love story. He is reportedly a very talented musician, which was apparent in the video Grahn shared back in April.

It looks like the two became engaged in May. There was no big announcement or anything, but given the soap star’s need for privacy, that wasn’t surprising. The two appear to be in love and looking forward to the next chapter in life together as husband and wife.

On General Hospital, Nancy Lee Grahn’s character Alexis is unlucky in love. She falls hard for the bad boys, often getting hurt in the process.

The Cassadine descendant has three daughters, all with different men, including a set of brothers. Life in Port Charles has not been easy for Alexis, but Nancy Lee Grahn appears to have her happily ever after.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.