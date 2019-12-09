General Hospital star Maurice Benard claps back at critic, Soap Twitter goes nuts

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

Soap Twitter is going nuts after Maurice Benard clapped back at a troll who insulted him and insinuated that his actions caused the firing of a General Hospital writer.

All of the drama is going down on a tweet that was originally sent out by Frank Valentini on Friday. He asked about Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) and their quest to help Sam (Kelly Monaco). From there, things took a sharp turn.

Maurice Benard clapped back at the now-suspended account. While the original tweets made by the account are no longer available, it was clear they were directed at taunting the actor.

He clapped back calling the tweeter a mosquito and fans have been losing their mind. Of course, it didn’t help that Benard mentioned Sonny fans and told the person to stay in their lane.

Listen you little mosquito you really don’t wanna mess with Sonny fans. I’ve seen it happen over and over again I suggest you stay in your lane — Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) December 9, 2019

Some tweets fully stand behind Maurice Benard and his decision to clap back after being dragged. On the flip side, several General Hospital viewers and soap fans are condemning the actor for using his fans to attack the person who came after him.

He said little Mosquito!! 😂😂😂😂😂 Perfect! Yeah, James, go away! Have you ever heard of how hard millennials go on these twitter streets! Seriously!!! Don’t like him, fine, go away! Suggest you stop or we come in full force!! 🤗 — ✨ Stelly Nation ✨ (@JaSamLoverFF) December 9, 2019

He said something mildly insulting which you could have ignored. But you mentioning your fans encourages them to dog pile, which isn’t a good look for you. I flat-out hate your character (used to admire you & your work) but you ain’t going nowhere, so wadda you give a shit? — Tamela (@Justducky175) December 9, 2019

This has always been a touchy subject for General Hospital fans. Some people love Sonny and his contributions to the show while several others believe that his addition to the show and dominating presence has decreased the value of the ABC soap.

Soap fans are nothing if not passionate about their favorites. Not everyone will agree on who the best actor is or who deserves more airtime, especially when it comes to General Hospital. The writers have the overall say and the direction in which this soap is going appears to be set in stone as the storylines progress.

Whether you loathe or love Sonny makes no difference. His name is synonymous and it doesn’t look like Maurice Benard will be leaving anytime soon. Soap Twitter will have to continue battling it out regarding which side they fall on.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.