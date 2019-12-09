Home > Soaps

General Hospital star Maurice Benard claps back at critic, Soap Twitter goes nuts

By
9th December 2019 3:08 PM ET
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital.
Maurice Benard got General Hospital fans riled up on Twitter. Pic credit: ABC

Soap Twitter is going nuts after Maurice Benard clapped back at a troll who insulted him and insinuated that his actions caused the firing of a General Hospital writer.

All of the drama is going down on a tweet that was originally sent out by Frank Valentini on Friday. He asked about Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) and their quest to help Sam (Kelly Monaco). From there, things took a sharp turn.

Maurice Benard clapped back at the now-suspended account. While the original tweets made by the account are no longer available, it was clear they were directed at taunting the actor.

He clapped back calling the tweeter a mosquito and fans have been losing their mind. Of course, it didn’t help that Benard mentioned Sonny fans and told the person to stay in their lane.

Some tweets fully stand behind Maurice Benard and his decision to clap back after being dragged. On the flip side, several General Hospital viewers and soap fans are condemning the actor for using his fans to attack the person who came after him.

This has always been a touchy subject for General Hospital fans. Some people love Sonny and his contributions to the show while several others believe that his addition to the show and dominating presence has decreased the value of the ABC soap.

Soap fans are nothing if not passionate about their favorites. Not everyone will agree on who the best actor is or who deserves more airtime, especially when it comes to General Hospital. The writers have the overall say and the direction in which this soap is going appears to be set in stone as the storylines progress.

Whether you loathe or love Sonny makes no difference. His name is synonymous and it doesn’t look like Maurice Benard will be leaving anytime soon. Soap Twitter will have to continue battling it out regarding which side they fall on.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.