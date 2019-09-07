General Hospital star Kristina Wagner celebrates 35 years of daytime excellence

It was 35 years ago today that General Hospital fans were introduced to the vibrant and enduring character of Felicia, portrayed by sensational Kristina Wagner. Back then, the character was known as Felicia Cummings and the year was 1984. Since then, the character has been through a few changes but continues to sparkle onscreen as Felicia Scorpio.

Wagner is now 56 years young and the Indiana native has skillfully steered Felicia from headstrong girl to mature woman. Onscreen she was paired with Jack Wagner whom she married in 1993. The couple divorced in 2006 and are the parents of two handsome and talented sons.

In honor of Wagner’s tremendous contribution to GH, let’s take a look back at Felicia’s history and some of her most memorable storylines.

Felicia came to town looking for an Aztec heirloom. She is an Aztec princess, and the relic was important to her family. Frisco Jones (Jack Wagner) had the artifact and their meeting kicked off a whirlwind romance.

They married in 1986 but within two years Frisco “died” leading her to marry someone else, then develop amnesia!

This kink was worked out and Frisco and Felicia remarried in 1990, but alas, on the honeymoon that evil genius Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) kidnapped her. Soon after, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) was born.

Thinking Frisco’s lifestyle was too dangerous for family life, Felicia left him for notorious serial killer Ryan Chamberlin (Jon Lindstrom).

Long story short, she “killed” him and ended up in a dalliance with Mac Scorpio (John J. Yorke), her current husband. The two were married in 2013.

Today, Felicia runs the Floating Rib and Mac has just been appointed Port Charles’ Chief of Detectives. What is in store for the dashing couple with a boatload of GH history between them?

Anything is possible, so be sure to tune in and find out!

Congratulations on your milestone event Kristina, we hope to see you for many more years to come!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.