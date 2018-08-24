General Hospital star Kelly Monaco reveals she underwent hip surgery

General Hospital may be missing a familiar face soon after Kelly Monaco revealed she underwent hip surgery.

Her character Sam McCall Morgan has been a General Hospital staple for over a decade. Her love story with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) captured fans’ attention and they were lovingly dubbed “JaSam”.

Currently, she is working her way back to Jason after his “death” and reappearance left her confused, and following her marriage to his twin brother, Drew Cain (Billy Miller). Sam is trying find herself, while deciding where her future will lead.

Kelly Monaco revealed the news that she had recently had hip surgery on Instagram. While the details surrounding the operation were minimal, she told how she had been dealing with chronic pain for over a decade due to a torn labrum — a piece of cartilage surrounding the hip joint — so decided to go through with the surgery.

It is unclear if she will be away from General Hospital, or for how long, but Kelly Monaco did mention how she received flowers from the executive producer, Frank Valentini.. It also looks like co-star Billy Miller stepped up to help her out as well.

The hip surgery may impact Kelly Monaco’s ability to play Sam on General Hospital. It has not been revealed if she will immediately return to work, but there are various ways any disruption could be minimised.

A recast is one option, like the show did recently with Leslie Charleson and Kirsten Storms on and off when she battled health issues, or a simple write out, putting Sam on vacation or on a mission somewhere outside of Port Charles (like they did with Dante and the WSB).

Soap viewers have already begun sending Kelly Monaco their best wishes on social media, and we wish her a speedy recovery too.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.