General Hospital star Hudson West competes on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

General Hospital viewers have a fan favorite to cheer for, Hudson West (Jake Webber), when Dancing with the Stars: Juniors premieres tonight. West was tapped to join the inaugural season along with 11 other celeb kids.

The Daytime Emmy Award-nominated tween was chosen to participate in the first season of the Dancing with the Stars spin-off, in which celebs are paired with professional dancers to compete for the grand prize Mirror Ball Trophy.

In this version, the younger set gets a chance to hoof it up, and West is thrilled to be a part of history.

Along with West, other celeb kids include BLACK-ISH star Miles Brown, reality star Honey Boo Boo, and spelling bee champ Akash Vukoti.

The competition formula for the spinoff is basically the same as it is for the original Dancing with the Stars. West and his cohorts will each dance with a young professional dancer, with the couple mentored by an adult professional dancer.

West is partnered with Kameron Couch, professional dancer, and the team is mentored by Hayley Erbert.

The hosts for the show are Jordan Fisher DWTS season 25 winner, and DWTS finalist Frankie Muniz. The judges all have impressive credentials as well and include professional dancer and DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, and Dancing with the Stars Athletes champion, Adam Rippon.

West debuted as Elizabeth Webber’s son in 2016. Since that time, he’s been part of numerous exciting storylines including his birth, in which he almost perished. He’s the son of Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), a fact which was hidden for a time due to his dangerous mobster connections. Not helping matters, Jake was MIA for a long period, presumed dead, but in actuality was held captive by evil-doers!

If you want to make sure Hudson West continues on this journey, make sure you tune in and vote for him to stick around week after week.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC. Dancing with the Stars: Juniors airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.