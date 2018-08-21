General Hospital spoilers: Valentin needs help and Diane meets with Alexis

The General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, August 22, 2018, reveal that Port Charles is about to be rocked by more than one secret.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is going to be pressing Madeline (Donna Mills) for information regarding a secret she has been holding. He has reason to believe that Nina (Michelle Stafford) may have given birth to a child while in the coma.

It looks like General Hospital brought Donna Mills back as Madeline to do a storyline about Nina’s child. Valentin is determined to make things up to her and finding out her child is alive and she is a mother could be the ticket to forgiveness for him.

He will enlist help from Curtis (Donnell Turner), but he may be met with pushback. Curtis and Nina are close and given her stance on Valentin right now, it is likely he may have to think about the case.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will be put with her best friend Diane (Carolyn Hennesy). General Hospital spoilers say the two will take a meeting, which could mean a lot of things. Could Alexis be representing Julian (William deVry)? Fans know that Diane is Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) attack dog.

There are plenty of secrets that are about to come out, all of this laying the groundwork for sweeps in November. General Hospital has big plans for these storylines, especially considering fans have been wondering about Nina’s child for years.

