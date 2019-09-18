General Hospital spoilers: Valentin is taken out by Cassandra?

General Hospital fans know that Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) holds Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) fate in her hands, but so does another deceitful vixen who could ruin his life with one phone call, or a strange virus. Just ask Sasha!

Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) is back and holding a card up her sleeve. She exposed Sasha to a weird strain of bird flu that nearly caused her death, but now is cooling her jets shackled at the PCPD.

After holding Curtis and Laura at gunpoint, the tables turned when Curtis(Donnell Turner) managed to pull a fast one on the blonde vixen, and now the playing field appears level for the moment. The bad girl is in jail while the good guys chortle.

Except that Cassandra may be able to help the duo bring down Valentin. It’s a dilemma that Mayor Laura (Genie Francis) must now grapple with.

Should she strike a deal with Cassandra? It’s a hard dilemma to solve. On the one hand, Valentin is a Cassadine madman who has harmed Laura’s family immeasurably. Is letting Cassandra loose to walk the streets worth the risk even if it means putting Valentin behind bars?

Cassandra initially appeared on the canvas when Anna (Finola Hughes) wanted to bring down Valentin and sought out the hypochondriac with Finn’s (Michael Easton) medical help. She may think she has every illness under the sun, but she’s also tried to horn in on Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) territory so she should be considered armed, delusional, and dangerous!

This summer, Cassandra just happened to cross paths with Sonny’s son Michael (Chad Duell) and Sasha in Puerto Rico. She wasted no time infecting a grapefruit with a contagious virus which landed Sasha in the hospital and eventually confessing to Michael that she’s not Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter, implicating Valentin.

So, in a roundabout way, Cassandra has already sunk Valentin’s boat.

The question now is, what will she tell him during the one jail phone call she’s currently using to call Valentin?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your General Hospital news alerts!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.