General Hospital spoilers: Sonny has a hard choice to make, Ava is left powerless, Griffin gets a revelation

General Hospital spoilers for the Monday August 27, 2018 episode of ABC’s soap tease that a pair of former lovers are flummoxed while a mob boss thinks about his options.

Griffin (Matt Cohen) blew it by sleeping with his girlfriend’s daughter. Come to think of it, this Father/Doctor has made some pretty dubious decisions ever since he arrived in Port Chuck. But on Monday the good doc has a horrible moment as he realizes that he himself has been played big time.

Meanwhile, speaking of the scorned party, Ava (Maura West) isn’t exactly feeling on top of the world: she’s seen better days for sure! Spoilers reveal that the blonde fireball will find herself in an unenviable position. As she tries to regain her balance she finds herself without a lot of options.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) has the exact opposite problem. He must make an important decision and has options he has to carefully sift through. Will someone turn up to help him get through this latest dilemma? Be sure to tune in and find out!

You know what they say: be careful what you wish for! Squabbling family members Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson), Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) take their contentious selves to family counseling. Does this sound like a good idea to you?!

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.