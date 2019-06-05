General Hospital spoilers: Sonny confronts Margaux, Harmony provokes Willow, Brad is a mess

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, June 5 reveal that the Dawn of Day denizens are front and center in Port Charles.

But first Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is determined to find Lulu’s (Emme Rylan) errant husband. Yes, he’s supposed to be receiving much needed medical care, but of course, Maxie thinks her idea is better. She and Peter (Wes Ramsey) only want to help, but could their actions backfire horribly?

Is there anyone in town who hasn’t encountered or been wronged or duped by Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin)?

His bad vibes have loyal henchwoman Harmony (Inga Cadranel) spooked that he could learn the truth. She’s scared of what the bad boy will do if he discovers that she knew her daughter Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) was pregnant with his baby when she fled Dawn of Day.

These two get into it, and Harmony comes off looking even worse as a mom afterward.

Brad (Parry Shen) is scared because of his connection to the baby in question. Like, the fact that he’s been lying about it for months. The ever wise Julian (William deVry) simply tells him he must face Lucas (Ryan Carnes).

Speaking of Lucas, he goes to the horse’s mouth so to speak and confronts Willow.

How does D.A. Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson) fit into the puzzle? Shiloh has asked her to do a dirty deed for him, one she is torn about. Use your brain, Margaux, the one that got you so far ahead in life!

As she struggles to do the right thing, Sonny (Maurice Benard) pops up with a few choice words about the puppet master. In the end, he informs her that he has proof of Shiloh’s duplicity and will show her. But, does he risk endangering his family trusting the D.A.? Or is this, as they say, the beginning of a beautiful friendship?

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.