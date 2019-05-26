General Hospital spoilers: Sam turns the tables, Kristina reveals all

General Hospital fans know the Nurses Ball is full of fun and games, does a boatload of good for charity, and all too often becomes the scene of shocking events with even bigger aftermaths.

This year was no different, and on Tuesday, the pace picks up in Port Charles as several chickens come home to roost. For starters, Sam (Kelly Monaco) gets up in sleazy Shiloh’s (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) grill and drops a bomb that nearly makes his head do a 360.

Yep, it’s time to tell the con man that he himself was the victim of a brilliant scam which he never saw coming. In a way, he’s her victim twice over since she conned his dad out of his fortune back in the day.

For her part, Kim (Tamara Braun) wakes up, having missed Brad’s (Parry Shen) rant about the baby switch that is turning his hair all shades of gray.

She wonders what is up with Julian (William deVry) who doesn’t seem himself.

Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) confesses to what she shared in her Dawn of Day pledge making for awkwardness all around.

Is Ava (Maura West) a hero or a scoundrel? On Tuesday, the law will decide. It’s hard to believe anyone would blame her for stabbing the man who killed her daughter, but soap logic is sometimes cloudy.

She’s told that she could be on the hook for a murder charge if Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) bites the bullet.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) learns the identity behind her new lease on life. Hey, a kidney is a kidney, right? But she is a law-abiding woman, and her donor is the scourge of the earth. Besides, you must have heard those stories of how organ recipients sometimes take on the personality of the donor? Yikes!

Will there be a dramatic change in outlook from sweet Jordan?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.