General Hospital spoilers: Port Charles is feeling the summer heat!

An explosive new General Hospital video spoiler reveals that the week will be full of bombshell revelations, startling psychic news flashes, and the possibility of a killer contagion sweeping through town. In other words, you don’t want to miss a minute of the red-hot sizzling action!

The moment everyone was waiting for has arrived and it appears that Franco (Roger Howarth) is Drew (Billy Miller). In mind, if not in body. Apparently, the nefarious memory transfer worked and he thinks he is Drew, circa 2012. Of course, this is exactly what Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin’) wanted. The cult leader is in jail now after his illicit home-lab operation, so will he ever really reap the benefits of downloading Drew’s memories into Franco?

For his part, Franco is not taking it well and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) has to tell him to calm down and be reasonable. What about poor Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst)? She walked down the aisle with one man and is now seemingly married to another. Of course, the alternative would have been losing her son Cam (William Lipton), who Franco saved by his noble sacrifice.

Elsewhere, Chelsea (Jen Ray) shocks poor Laura (Genie Francis) by telling her that her son is, “in grave danger!” Well, she was right about Franco and the “don’t take the drive, take the drive, you won’t feel yourself” gobbly-gook, after all. What in the world is she talking about now?

Meanwhile, poor doomed Hayden (Rebecca Budig) finally gets some alone time with her crush Finn (Michael Easton). Unfortunately, instead of whispering sweet nothings, he mouths, “You may have been exposed to a serious contagion.” Just what every girl wants to hear from the man of her dreams!

How will your favorite characters survive the tumultuous, turbulent week ahead?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.