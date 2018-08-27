General Hospital spoilers: Nina is suffering big time, Felicia is upset, Julian tries to help!

General Hospital spoilers for the Tuesday August 28, 2018 episode of ABC’s soap promise an epic day full of roller coaster action as your favorite characters dig deep holes for themselves that they may not be able to climb out of!

Julian (William DeVry) should know better, but he loves being a grandpa. Which is why he tries to help Brad (Parry Shen) get over his jitters about baby Wiley/Jonah. This can’t end well at all, but until it does, give Julian points for trying to be the good guy for once!

Sonny (Maurice Benard) has a visit from Oscar (Garren Stitt). We can say that this is another Port Charles situation that may not end very well for one of the parties involved. While Oscar is at the house, a very unstable Mike (Max Gail) pulls a maneuver that someone may not survive.

Elsewhere Aztec Princess Felicia (Kristina Wagner) is one very unhappy lady. Explosive show spoilers reveal that she is the recipient of upsetting news. What rocks her day in a very bad way? Tune in and find out!

Meanwhile Kim (Tamara Braun) gives has new news on Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and beautiful Nina (Michelle Stafford) is upset by something she has no control over.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.