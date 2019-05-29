General Hospital spoilers: Nelle makes another appearance

General Hospital has been busy tying up some loose ends and closing out storylines during May sweeps. One of the biggest reveals with this round of chaos came when Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) revealed that she left Dawn of Day while pregnant to Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin).

He didn’t believe that she lost the baby and now he has nothing left to lose if he digs further into her story. Remember, Willow picked out Brad (Parry Shen) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) as her son’s birth parents. She knows that is her baby — except it isn’t.

Willow and Shiloh’s son didn’t make it. He died while in Brad’s care, and at the most perfect moment he came across Nelle (Chloe Lanier) who had just given birth to the son she shares with Michael (Chad Duell).

Only a few people in Port Charles know the truth. With Nelle gone in prison, it should have been easy for Brad and Lucas to live happily ever after with their son. That isn’t what is happening and now that the couple knows that Willow is the “birth other” and Shiloh is the father, there is a lot that can happen.

She Knows Soaps reported that Chloe Lanier will be bringing Nelle Benson back the week of June 10. This could be the beginning of the end of the baby swap storyline. The truth will have to be revealed in order for Shiloh to be kept away from Wiley who is really Jonah, the son Michael thought he lost.

A lot will be happening in the next couple of days so be sure to tune in and find out why Nelle is returning!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.